GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - All lanes on I-64 West in Goochland County are closed due to a crash.

The crash occurred near Route 617 Exit 167.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes.

Update: Crash: WB on I-64 at MM168.7 (0.8mi east of Rt617 Exit167) in Goochland Co. All WB travel lanes closed. 6:36AM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) October 26, 2021

