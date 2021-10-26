Clover Hill students perform more than 5,000 ‘Acts of Kindness’

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Clover Hill Elementary School students are some of the kindest kids you’ll ever meet. The entire school came together for a program based on kindness called “Raise Craze.”

“That was the main goal, getting them to think of others, be kind and pay it forward,” said Christen Hare, VP of the PTA

The little foot soldiers are part of an elite army at Clover Hill, armed with nothing but kindness.

“It makes me feel really good to do nice things for others,” said Lulu Pelfrey, a 5th grader. “We have a neighbor, and he has a hard time walking, and every day either me or my sister carried his newspaper down a steep hill to his front step.”

Omar Cortes is also in the 5th grade and loves the impact his small act of kindness can bring.

“It creates a butterfly effect where they want to help other people,” said Cortes.

The entire school embarked on this mission, completing one good deed at a time. Together, they recorded more than 5,000 acts of kindness.

“I help my sister at soccer practice when she fell down, I helped her get up and I also helped my friend with his school project because he was having some trouble,” said Cortes.

The acts of kindness continued throughout the school building as well. In the classroom, we were writing nice letters to the janitors, the custodians, the cafeteria workers, the administrators, people that don’t always get recognized,” said Hare. “The community really took to it, the teachers got into it, and it was awesome to see so many kids doing acts of kindness at home, on the weekend, in the classroom.”

With Christen’s help, NBC12 wanted to reward the students with $300 dollars in cash and a $50 dollar gift card to “Mexico Restaurant.”

“They were so excited, they felt so proud, and they were cheering. I think it just made them feel really good,” said Hare.

It’s safe to say these little soldiers have a heart of gold and the luck of the Irish on their side.

