Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

After years of bipartisan giving, Dominion Energy leans into Democratic control

Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville
Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville(WVIR)
By Ned Oliver | Virginia Mercury
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dominion Energy’s political giving in Virginia has surged into the millions this year, and Democrats are the biggest beneficiaries, with donations totaling more than $1.8 million so far this cycle, according to campaign finance records compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project.

Republicans, meanwhile, have received just over $1 million from the influential electric utility, the records show.

The figures represent a substantial increase over past donations — which for two decades have typically hovered in the $300,000-per-year range — and a break from the company’s old approach of generally giving similar amounts of money to Republicans and Democrats, especially in gubernatorial election years.

The shift comes even as the vast majority of Democrats running for office this year have pledged to reject Dominion’s donations, prompting the company to go to lengths to direct money to candidates who have publicly said they would not solicit or accept the energy utility’s contributions.

The most high-profile example came last week, when campaign finance disclosures showed Dominion contributed at least $250,000 to a PAC supporting Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe, who said earlier this year that he wouldn’t take the company’s contributions. The donation triggered a vocal backlash from Republicans upon learning it was used in an effort to suppress GOP turnout in rural areas by running ads questioning Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin’s support of gun rights.

Unless the company changes course in the final days of the race, this will be the first gubernatorial election since at least 1997 that the utility won’t have made substantial contributions to both major party candidates for governor, according to records compiled by VPAP.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM>

.
.(Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster
Police say a man was found shot to death in Richmond last night.
Man found shot to death in Richmond
dump truck overturns
Driver seriously injured after dump truck overturns on I-64 in Goochland
There are two surveys for both middle and high school students.
Henrico parents concerned with 2021 Virginia Youth Survey being given out to some students
Heather A. Schaberg, 27, was identified as the driver. She died on the scene from her injuries.
Driver killed in overnight crash identified

Latest News

Laburnum crash
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash along Laburnum Avenue
dump truck overturns
Driver seriously injured after dump truck overturns on I-64 in Goochland
COVID vaccines
Server issue causes update delay with Virginia’s COVID vaccine data
Six runners run 350 miles across Virginia for a cause.
6 runners crossing Virginia on foot for a cause