Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia native, ‘America’s Got Talent’ finalist to perform at Pecan Festival

Pecan Festival
Pecan Festival(Richard Bland College of William & Mary)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Richard Bland College of William & Mary’s Pecan Festival is returning for the fifth year.

The community will enjoy food, vendors, performances and a petting zoo on Nov. 6.

“Richard Bland College is home to the oldest & largest pecan groves in Virginia. There are nearly 1,000 pecan trees on the grounds. Each year the pecans are harvested and proceeds are used to advance student success and maintain the groves,” a release said.

A featured performance will be from teen aerialist Aidan Bryant. The Prince George County native was the runner-up on American’s Got Talent during its 16th season. He will perform at 12:45 p.m.

Aidan Bryant
Aidan Bryant(Richard Bland College of William & Mary)

Local band Smoke & Wine will also perform, and Nutsy & Nutasha with the Richmond Flying Squirrels will also join the fun. Aspire Dance Academy and Art of Rhythm Dance Company will also have shows.

The festival will be on Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A Toyota sedan was heading west when it ran off the road to the right, re-entered the roadway,...
Driver involved in fatal Route 5 crash identified, Police say
his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster
Chase Dingess, 17, was last seen near his home on Saturday morning on Perrymont Road.
Missing Chesterfield juvenile found safe
The business says it started in hopes of giving children of all ages and families a place to...
Elementary school teacher set to open new family-owned business in Midlothian
Some windows were just torn completely out including one of the steps to get on the bus.
Chesterfield church asking for help after bus was vandalized

Latest News

Richmond leaders set to approve over 100 million for new city resources
Richmond leaders set to approve over 100 million for new city resources
A proposed map is expected to be drafted next month.
Henrico County holding two public meetings on redistricting process this week
Fearless Fest is an interdisciplinary festival where kids ages 12-18 can attend various...
Six Richmond nonprofits launch first youth creativity event
Tickets are $5 per person, and children ages 5 and under will not need one. Ticket purchases...
Venture Richmond, Dominion Energy brings Beetlejuice to Movies on the Island