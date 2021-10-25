Virginia native, ‘America’s Got Talent’ finalist to perform at Pecan Festival

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Richard Bland College of William & Mary’s Pecan Festival is returning for the fifth year.

The community will enjoy food, vendors, performances and a petting zoo on Nov. 6.

“Richard Bland College is home to the oldest & largest pecan groves in Virginia. There are nearly 1,000 pecan trees on the grounds. Each year the pecans are harvested and proceeds are used to advance student success and maintain the groves,” a release said.

A featured performance will be from teen aerialist Aidan Bryant. The Prince George County native was the runner-up on American’s Got Talent during its 16th season. He will perform at 12:45 p.m.

Aidan Bryant (Richard Bland College of William & Mary)

Local band Smoke & Wine will also perform, and Nutsy & Nutasha with the Richmond Flying Squirrels will also join the fun. Aspire Dance Academy and Art of Rhythm Dance Company will also have shows.

The festival will be on Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

