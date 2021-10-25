Suspect sought for assaulting victim after road rage incident in Stafford

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who assaulted a victim after a road rage incident.

At 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, deputies responded to Firehouse Subs located at 1036 Warrenton Road for an assault. The victim said he was involved in a road rage incident that took place on I-95 south 30 minutes prior when he and the suspect cut each other off and brake checked each other.

Then the victim said he exited I-95 onto Warrenton Road, with the suspect following him to the back of Firehouse Subs. When they both parked and exited the vehicles, the suspect approached the victim and attacked him.

The suspect took out a handgun and attempted to shoot the victim, however, the gun did not fire, so instead, the suspect pistol-whipped the victim. After beating the victim, the suspect demanded he gives his car keys and tries to take them from the victim’s pocket.

After an unsuccessful attempt to get the victim’s key, the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a newer model grey Toyota Corolla.

The suspect is described as:

Black male in his 20′s

Long curly hair in a bun

5′-10″ inches to 6 feet tall

Muscular build

Goatee

The victim was treated for his injuries by Fire and Rescue at the scene. Anyone with information should call Detective Sanchez at 540-658-4400.

