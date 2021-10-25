Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Suspect sought for assaulting victim after road rage incident in Stafford

Anyone with information should call Detective Sanchez at 540-658-4400.
Anyone with information should call Detective Sanchez at 540-658-4400.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who assaulted a victim after a road rage incident.

At 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, deputies responded to Firehouse Subs located at 1036 Warrenton Road for an assault. The victim said he was involved in a road rage incident that took place on I-95 south 30 minutes prior when he and the suspect cut each other off and brake checked each other.

Then the victim said he exited I-95 onto Warrenton Road, with the suspect following him to the back of Firehouse Subs. When they both parked and exited the vehicles, the suspect approached the victim and attacked him.

The suspect took out a handgun and attempted to shoot the victim, however, the gun did not fire, so instead, the suspect pistol-whipped the victim. After beating the victim, the suspect demanded he gives his car keys and tries to take them from the victim’s pocket.

After an unsuccessful attempt to get the victim’s key, the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a newer model grey Toyota Corolla.

The suspect is described as:

  • Black male in his 20′s
  • Long curly hair in a bun
  • 5′-10″ inches to 6 feet tall
  • Muscular build
  • Goatee

The victim was treated for his injuries by Fire and Rescue at the scene. Anyone with information should call Detective Sanchez at 540-658-4400.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A Toyota sedan was heading west when it ran off the road to the right, re-entered the roadway,...
Driver involved in fatal Route 5 crash identified, Police say
his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster
Chase Dingess, 17, was last seen near his home on Saturday morning on Perrymont Road.
Missing Chesterfield juvenile found safe
The business says it started in hopes of giving children of all ages and families a place to...
Elementary school teacher set to open new family-owned business in Midlothian
Some windows were just torn completely out including one of the steps to get on the bus.
Chesterfield church asking for help after bus was vandalized

Latest News

Anthony Davenport, Jr. Photo provided by the Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
Man guilty of killing roommate, dumping body in Louisa Co.
A projectile was recovered from the right side B pillar.
Police investigate car being shot at on I-195 in Richmond
We have a level 2 out of 5 severe risk across all of Central Virginia on Monday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front brings severe storm chance Today
Vandalism suspect
Police search for suspect who broke several windows at New Market in Chesterfield twice