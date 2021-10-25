Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Suspect in boy’s kidnapping competent to stand trial

Nancy Fridley, accused of kidnapping a 2-year-old from Giles County May 2, 2021
Nancy Fridley, accused of kidnapping a 2-year-old from Giles County May 2, 2021(Giles County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas and Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A judge has found the suspect in a child’s kidnapping competent to stand trial.

Nancy Fridley, accused of taking a 2-year-old boy from a church nursery, now has a preliminary hearing scheduled in Giles County for December 16.

Fridley appeared on video in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Monday afternoon.

Giles County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly said her being found competent to stand trial is not the same as her being competent at the time of the kidnapping, which has not been raised by the defense and has not been brought before the court.

The decision about Fridley’s competency to stand trial comes from recommendation letters by experts she worked with during restoration services in jail.

Fridley has been held without bond since May 2021, facing several charges.

She had no relationship with the boy or the boy’s family.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster
A Toyota sedan was heading west when it ran off the road to the right, re-entered the roadway,...
Driver involved in fatal Route 5 crash identified, Police say
Chase Dingess, 17, was last seen near his home on Saturday morning on Perrymont Road.
Missing Chesterfield juvenile found safe
The business says it started in hopes of giving children of all ages and families a place to...
Elementary school teacher set to open new family-owned business in Midlothian
Some windows were just torn completely out including one of the steps to get on the bus.
Chesterfield church asking for help after bus was vandalized

Latest News

There's a fundraiser underway to purchase a new scoreboard for Lucia Bremer Memorial Field at...
Fundraising effort to purchase new scoreboard for Lucia Bremer Memorial Field
There are two surveys for both middle and high school students.
Henrico parents concerned with 2021 Virginia Youth Survey being given out to some students
stock footage of judge's gavel
Jury law presents challenges for prosecutors
Henrico County Public Works is alerting drivers of new speed limits on dozens of roads.
Speed limits lowered on dozens of Henrico roads
Henrico community fundraises for new soccer scoreboard
Henrico community fundraises for new soccer scoreboard