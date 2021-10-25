Suspect in boy’s kidnapping competent to stand trial

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A judge has found the suspect in a child’s kidnapping competent to stand trial.

Nancy Fridley, accused of taking a 2-year-old boy from a church nursery, now has a preliminary hearing scheduled in Giles County for December 16.

Fridley appeared on video in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Monday afternoon.

Giles County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly said her being found competent to stand trial is not the same as her being competent at the time of the kidnapping, which has not been raised by the defense and has not been brought before the court.

The decision about Fridley’s competency to stand trial comes from recommendation letters by experts she worked with during restoration services in jail.

Fridley has been held without bond since May 2021, facing several charges.

She had no relationship with the boy or the boy’s family.

