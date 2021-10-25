Healthcare Pros
Man arrested after police pursuit ends in violent crash

Belcher has been charged with felony eluding police and reckless driving. Additional charges could be pending, and the investigation is ongoing.(Pixabay)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is now facing charges after police pursuit in Stafford County ends in a violent crash.

Christopher Belcher, 21, of Stafford was arrested after the 26-mile pursuit ended with a violent crash on Butler Road.

On Oct. 24 at 9:04 p.m., a deputy attempted to stop a reckless driver in a silver Toyota Corolla going 67 mph in a 40 mph zone of Mine Road, and the driver was weaving between lanes.

After the driver failed to stop, the pursuit began and continued across Garrisonville Road into the Staffordoro Commuter Lot.

Police add the suspect disregarded several stop signs and reached 90 mph as he went onto Orville Road, Barret Heights Road, and headed west on Garrisonville Road.

At one point during the chase, deputies say they attempted to use spike strips to deflate the suspect’s tires but were unsuccessful.

After running a red light at Butler Road and Chatham Heights Road, the suspect struck the driver’s side of a Volkswagen sedan that was turning left off Chatham Heights Road.

The crash disabled both vehicles in the intersection, closing the area for several hours.

The driver and passenger of the Volkswagen were taken to the hospital for their injuries, but are expected to make a full recovery.

Belcher was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is also expected to make a full recovery. He has been charged with felony eluding police and reckless driving.

Additional charges could be pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

