Speed limits lowered on dozens of Henrico roads

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Drivers traveling along Causeway Drive in Henrico’s West End will notice new signs showing a speed limit of 25 miles per hour, lowered from the road’s previous speed limit of 35 miles per hour.

Causeway Drive is one of 35 roads in Henrico County with new and reduced speed limits as officials look at ways to make the roads safer for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists by lowering these speed limits between five to 10 miles per hour.

The orange flags signaling this change are a sigh of relief for residents who live near Causeway Drive, including Cindi Allen.

“I’m glad they reduced the speed limit,” she said. “We have a little dog and we walk him right along this road, just for as little as possible on this road because it’s so busy, but it’ll help a lot, I think when people really start to slow down.”

Since June, Henrico County has been working to put up the new signs for drivers.

Terrell Hughes, director of Henrico County Public Works, said these road locations were chosen for several reasons.

“Due to the lack of sidewalk, that’s one common thing that was happening, the presence of pedestrian traffic, and then the functional classification of that road,” he said. “Is it primarily serving a neighborhood?”

Since 2008, Hughes says there’s been an uptick in severe and fatal pedestrian crashes in the county.

In 2020, Henrico Police say 70 car crashes involving pedestrians resulted in eight people losing their lives. In this same year, 23 crashes involved bicyclists with no fatalities reported.

By lowering the limit, Hughes hopes this will help drivers concentrate on their surroundings.

“When you’re driving at slower speeds, what the science shows, you’re actually more likely to see what’s in your peripheral,” he said. “You’re aware of what’s going on on the side of the road, shoulders of the road.”

Sarah Winkels lives near Grey Oakes Park Drive and hopes this additional awareness will keep people safe.

“There’s a lot of people that walk and a lot of kids that are riding their bikes,” she said. “I think it’s important to slow down, pay attention, and be aware of what’s going on and this encourages them to do so.”

Henrico County Public Works says the roads experiencing this speed limit change include:

Brookland District

Previously posted at 30 mph (change to 25 mph)

Eunice Drive





Lakewood Road





Lambeth Road



Previously posted at 35 mph (change to 25 mph) Courtney Road Impala Road Penick Road



Previously posted at 45 mph (change to 35 mph) Francistown Road



Fairfield District

Previously posted at 35 mph (change to 25 mph)

Byron Street





Carlton Road





Colwyck Drive





Francis Road (between Mountain and Greenwood)





Lydell Road





Neale Street





North Run Road





Springdale Road



Previously posted at 45 mph (change to 35 mph) E. Laburnum Avenue (between City Line and Route 360) Greenwood Road (between Mountain Road and Woodman Road)



Three Chopt District

Previously posted at 35 mph (change to 25 mph)

Anoka Road





Bronwood Road





Causeway Drive





Grey Oaks Park Drive





Michaels Road



Previously posted at 45 mph (change to 35 mph) Shady Grove Road (between Twin Hickory Road and Nuckols Road)



Tuckahoe District

Previously posted at 35 mph (change to 25 mph)

Cambridge Drive





Fargo Drive





Farmington Drive





Glen Eagles, north of Ridgefield





Poplar Forest Drive





S. Gaskins Road





Starling Drive (north of Quioccasin Road)

Varina District

Previously posted at 35 mph (change to 25 mph)

Carlisle Avenue





Eanes Lane (north of Williamsburg Rd)





Early Street





Herman Street



Previously posted at 45 mph (change to 35 mph) Miller Road (between Darbytown Road and Willson Road)



Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.