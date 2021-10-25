Richmond leaders set to approve over 100 million for new city resources

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - City leaders in Richmond are set to approve over $100 million for new city resources to help families rebuild during the pandemic, and keep teens away from gun violence.

In a historic move, $80 million would be set aside for the city’s parks and recreation department. Mayor Stoney has championed this move, which includes bringing better community centers to the city.

If approved, the money would improve the T.B. Smith Community Center, Southside Community Center, and Calhoun Community Center. A new center would also be developed on the current site of ‘Lucks Field.’

$32 million would also be spent to improve Richmond’s plan for more affordable housing. $20 million is included for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, meeting the goal established in the Equity Agenda and supported by the city council four years ahead of schedule.

$5 million would be invested in a Health Equity fund aimed at supporting the current COVID-19 relief efforts, maternal and infant health, food access, mental and behavioral health, and more.

The city council is expected to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on the plan at their meeting scheduled for Oct. 25. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

