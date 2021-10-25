Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond leaders set to approve over 100 million for new city resources

The city council is expected to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on the plan at their meeting scheduled for...
The city council is expected to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on the plan at their meeting scheduled for Oct. 25. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - City leaders in Richmond are set to approve over $100 million for new city resources to help families rebuild during the pandemic, and keep teens away from gun violence.

In a historic move, $80 million would be set aside for the city’s parks and recreation department. Mayor Stoney has championed this move, which includes bringing better community centers to the city.

If approved, the money would improve the T.B. Smith Community Center, Southside Community Center, and Calhoun Community Center. A new center would also be developed on the current site of ‘Lucks Field.’

$32 million would also be spent to improve Richmond’s plan for more affordable housing. $20 million is included for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, meeting the goal established in the Equity Agenda and supported by the city council four years ahead of schedule.

$5 million would be invested in a Health Equity fund aimed at supporting the current COVID-19 relief efforts, maternal and infant health, food access, mental and behavioral health, and more.

The city council is expected to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on the plan at their meeting scheduled for Oct. 25. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A Toyota sedan was heading west when it ran off the road to the right, re-entered the roadway,...
Driver involved in fatal Route 5 crash identified, Police say
his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster
Chase Dingess, 17, was last seen near his home on Saturday morning on Perrymont Road.
Missing Chesterfield juvenile found safe
The business says it started in hopes of giving children of all ages and families a place to...
Elementary school teacher set to open new family-owned business in Midlothian
This undated family photo provided by The Dan Caplis Law Firm, LLC shows a photo of 6-year-old...
Parents of unrestrained girl killed on ride sue theme park

Latest News

A proposed map is expected to be drafted next month.
Henrico County holding two public meetings on redistricting process this week
Police say a man was found shot to death in Richmond last night.
Man found shot to death in Richmond
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man has non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in Richmond
We have a level 2 out of 5 severe risk across all of Central Virginia on Monday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front brings severe storm chance Monday