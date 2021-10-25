Healthcare Pros
Police sought man stealing cigarettes from numerous stores

Police say, the man has stolen cigarettes from numerous Wawa stores in Chesterfield and...
Police say, the man has stolen cigarettes from numerous Wawa stores in Chesterfield and surrounding areas.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a man who has been stealing cigarettes from numerous Wawa stores.

Police say the thefts occurred mainly in Chesterfield and surrounding jurisdictions.

In a statement on Twitter, police released images of the man they believe to be responsible and a friend who was with him at the time of the thefts.

Anyone with information about these two individuals is asked to submit a tip here.

