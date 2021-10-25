Police sought man stealing cigarettes from numerous stores
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a man who has been stealing cigarettes from numerous Wawa stores.
Police say the thefts occurred mainly in Chesterfield and surrounding jurisdictions.
In a statement on Twitter, police released images of the man they believe to be responsible and a friend who was with him at the time of the thefts.
Anyone with information about these two individuals is asked to submit a tip here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.