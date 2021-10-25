Police sought man stealing cigarettes from numerous stores

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a man who has been stealing cigarettes from numerous Wawa stores.

Police say the thefts occurred mainly in Chesterfield and surrounding jurisdictions.

In a statement on Twitter, police released images of the man they believe to be responsible and a friend who was with him at the time of the thefts.

We need help to identify this man (pictured below twice) who has been stealing cigarettes from numerous Wawa stores in Chesterfield/surrounding jurisdictions. If you know him or his friend who came and left with him (in the jacket), please send info to https://t.co/0OnhvcbqOh. pic.twitter.com/nW7iXchBX3 — Chesterfield Police (@CCPDVa) October 25, 2021

Anyone with information about these two individuals is asked to submit a tip here.

