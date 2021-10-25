Police search for suspect who broke several windows at New Market in Chesterfield twice

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a suspect who broke several windows at New Market located in Chesterfield on two different occasions.

The first incident happened on July 17, 2021, at 12 a.m., and again on July 21, 2021, around 12:48 a.m. Police say on both dates, a suspect broke windows at the New Market located at 3900 N. Bailey Bridge Road. According to police, damages cost over $4,000.

The suspect fled the scene both times on a blue moped and is described as a white male with a thin build and a noticeable limp. Video footage of the suspect is below.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should call Crime Solvers at 748-0660

