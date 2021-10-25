Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police search for suspect who broke several windows at New Market in Chesterfield twice

Vandalism suspect
Vandalism suspect(Crime Solvers Unit)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a suspect who broke several windows at New Market located in Chesterfield on two different occasions.

The first incident happened on July 17, 2021, at 12 a.m., and again on July 21, 2021, around 12:48 a.m. Police say on both dates, a suspect broke windows at the New Market located at 3900 N. Bailey Bridge Road. According to police, damages cost over $4,000.

The suspect fled the scene both times on a blue moped and is described as a white male with a thin build and a noticeable limp. Video footage of the suspect is below.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should call Crime Solvers at 748-0660

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A Toyota sedan was heading west when it ran off the road to the right, re-entered the roadway,...
Driver involved in fatal Route 5 crash identified, Police say
his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster
Chase Dingess, 17, was last seen near his home on Saturday morning on Perrymont Road.
Missing Chesterfield juvenile found safe
The business says it started in hopes of giving children of all ages and families a place to...
Elementary school teacher set to open new family-owned business in Midlothian
Some windows were just torn completely out including one of the steps to get on the bus.
Chesterfield church asking for help after bus was vandalized

Latest News

Suspect accused of breaking several windows at New Market in Chesterfield twice
Suspect accused of breaking several windows at New Market in Chesterfield twice
Anyone with information on this incident should call the Prince George Police Department at...
One dead, one injured in single-vehicle crash in Prince George
The city council is expected to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on the plan at their meeting scheduled for...
Richmond leaders set to approve over 100 million for new city resources
Richmond leaders set to approve over 100 million for new city resources
Richmond leaders set to approve over 100 million for new city resources