Police investigate car being shot at on I-195 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a driver was shot at while traveling on I-195 North in Richmond.

Around 7:37 a.m. on Oct. 25, state police responded to a shooting that occurred on I-195 North between Monument Avenue and Broad Street.

According to the investigation, the driver of a white Scion sedan was in the left lane when it was shot. The driver was not injured and safely exited the highway and called the police.

The suspect vehicle’s description is unknown at this time. A projectile was recovered from the right side B pillar.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.