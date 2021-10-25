Healthcare Pros
Police investigate car being shot at on I-195 in Richmond

A projectile was recovered from the right side B pillar.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a driver was shot at while traveling on I-195 North in Richmond.

Around 7:37 a.m. on Oct. 25, state police responded to a shooting that occurred on I-195 North between Monument Avenue and Broad Street.

According to the investigation, the driver of a white Scion sedan was in the left lane when it was shot. The driver was not injured and safely exited the highway and called the police.

The suspect vehicle’s description is unknown at this time. A projectile was recovered from the right side B pillar.

