Over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hourse | Positivity rate at 6.2%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus cases in the commonwealth have increased over the weekend with over 1,200 new cases reported Tuesday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 919,999 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Oct. 22, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Tuesday, 1,299 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 13,793 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 1,202 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate is at 6.2%.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,286 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 90,403 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,859,885 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 39,421 cases, 1,1164 hospitalizations, 546 deaths

Henrico: 34,308 cases, 1,250 hospitalizations, 713 deaths

Richmond: 23,819 cases, 933 hospitalizations, 346 deaths

Hanover: 11,721 cases, 365 hospitalizations, 195 deaths

Petersburg: 5,236 cases, 202 hospitalizations, 108 deaths

Goochland: 1,991 cases, 66 hospitalizations, 30 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.