One dead, one injured in single-vehicle crash in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Prince George County.

On Oct. 24 around 11:33 p.m., Prince George County Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 7100 block of Prince George Drive.

According to the investigation, a Chevy Camaro, two-door sedan was traveling southbound on Prince George Drive when it skidded off the right side of the roadway striking multiple stumps. The vehicle came to a rest on the driver’s side against a tree.

One man from Prince George County received life-threatening injuries. Christopher Winn, 43, of Chesterfield died at the scene. Both men were not wearing a seatbelt.

Police say speed and alcohol may have contributed to the crash.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.