Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

One dead, one injured in single-vehicle crash in Prince George

Anyone with information on this incident should call the Prince George Police Department at...
Anyone with information on this incident should call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773.(Associated Press)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Prince George County.

On Oct. 24 around 11:33 p.m., Prince George County Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 7100 block of Prince George Drive.

According to the investigation, a Chevy Camaro, two-door sedan was traveling southbound on Prince George Drive when it skidded off the right side of the roadway striking multiple stumps. The vehicle came to a rest on the driver’s side against a tree.

One man from Prince George County received life-threatening injuries. Christopher Winn, 43, of Chesterfield died at the scene. Both men were not wearing a seatbelt.

Police say speed and alcohol may have contributed to the crash.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A Toyota sedan was heading west when it ran off the road to the right, re-entered the roadway,...
Driver involved in fatal Route 5 crash identified, Police say
his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster
Chase Dingess, 17, was last seen near his home on Saturday morning on Perrymont Road.
Missing Chesterfield juvenile found safe
The business says it started in hopes of giving children of all ages and families a place to...
Elementary school teacher set to open new family-owned business in Midlothian
Some windows were just torn completely out including one of the steps to get on the bus.
Chesterfield church asking for help after bus was vandalized

Latest News

Vandalism suspect
Police search for suspect who broke several windows at New Market in Chesterfield twice
The city council is expected to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on the plan at their meeting scheduled for...
Richmond leaders set to approve over 100 million for new city resources
Richmond leaders set to approve over 100 million for new city resources
Richmond leaders set to approve over 100 million for new city resources
We have a level 2 out of 5 severe risk across all of Central Virginia on Monday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front brings severe storm chance Today