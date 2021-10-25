News to Know for Oct. 25: Offshore wind announcement; Vote on new city resources; Severe storm risk

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you start the day.

First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storm Risk

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the risk of strong to severe storms late in the day.

A few storms may be severe Monday evening or night with damaging winds the main threat. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Deadly Shooting

Police say a man was found shot to death in Richmond last night.

(MGN)

Around 9:53 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

‘Unite The Right’ Trial

A case concerning the 2017′s violent “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville will finally reach the courtroom on Monday, Oct. 25.

The case, officially listed as Sines versus Kessler, involves more than two dozen defendants and plaintiffs. The matter centers on the alt-right defendants and the people who say they were hurt by the events of Aug. 12, 2017.

Protesters and counter-protesters clashed at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017 (Source: NBC12)

The trial is expected to last four weeks.

It is unclear how long jury selection will take and how the case, with many of the defendants representing themselves, will unfold in the courtroom.

Offshore Wind Announcement

Gov. Northam will be making a major announcement on offshore wind energy in Portsmouth.

Two wind turbines, part of an offshore wind turbine project. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Steve Helber | AP)

This comes exactly two months after Dominion Energy said it will use the Portsmouth Marine Terminal as an assembly area for its $8 billion wind energy project off the coast of Virginia Beach.

Several other elected officials will be in attendance.

The governor’s announcement will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 25.

City Council Meeting

City leaders in Richmond are set to approve over $100 million for new city resources to help families rebuild during the pandemic, and keep teens away from gun violence.

In a historic move, $80 million would be set aside for the city’s parks and recreation department. Mayor Stoney has championed this move, which includes bringing better community centers to the city.

Richmond City Council meeting. ((Source: NBC12))

If approved, the money would improve the T.B. Smith Community Center, Southside Community Center, and Calhoun Community Center.

A new center would also be developed on the current site of ‘Lucks Field.’

Henrico Redistricting Meetings

Residents in Henrico can learn more about the county’s redistricting process during two public meetings this week.

As required by law, each county in Virginia must redraw its magisterial districts based on population growth reflected in the 2020 census.

A proposed map is expected to be drafted next month.

One meeting is scheduled for Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center. The second meeting is scheduled for Oct. 27 at the Henrico County Government Center.

Final Thought

Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier - Mother Teresa



