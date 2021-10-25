Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Monday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for a severe storm risk

Partly sunny and warm before a strong cold front arrives
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the risk of strong to severe storms late in the day.

Monday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Partly sunny, dray and warm during the morning, with scattered showers/storms developing in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe Monday evening or night with damaging winds the main threat. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 780%)

Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy and cooler. A slight chance of an early morning shower. Breezy and much cooler. Lows around 60, highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon/evening/night. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of a morning shower. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Happy Halloween. Partly sunny and looks dry. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A Toyota sedan was heading west when it ran off the road to the right, re-entered the roadway,...
Driver involved in fatal Route 5 crash identified, Police say
his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster
Chase Dingess, 17, was last seen near his home on Saturday morning on Perrymont Road.
Missing Chesterfield juvenile found safe
The business says it started in hopes of giving children of all ages and families a place to...
Elementary school teacher set to open new family-owned business in Midlothian
This undated family photo provided by The Dan Caplis Law Firm, LLC shows a photo of 6-year-old...
Parents of unrestrained girl killed on ride sue theme park

Latest News

We have a level 2 out of 5 severe risk across all of Central Virginia on Monday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front brings severe storm chance Monday
Forecast: Tracking severe weather risk on Monday
Forecast: Tracking severe weather risk on Monday
Forecast: Tracking severe weather risk on Monday
NBC12 First Alert Weather
NBC12 Sunday Forecast- Mid 70s with mostly sunny skies!