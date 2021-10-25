Monday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for a severe storm risk

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the risk of strong to severe storms late in the day.

Monday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Partly sunny, dray and warm during the morning, with scattered showers/storms developing in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe Monday evening or night with damaging winds the main threat. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 780%)

Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy and cooler. A slight chance of an early morning shower. Breezy and much cooler. Lows around 60, highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon/evening/night. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of a morning shower. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Happy Halloween. Partly sunny and looks dry. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s.

