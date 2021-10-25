Man has non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in Richmond
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police say a man has non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in the city’s Northside.
Police responded to the 3900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the report of a stabbing just before 1:00 p.m.
Information is limited, and according to police, there is no description of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
