Man has non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in Richmond

By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police say a man has non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in the city’s Northside.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the report of a stabbing just before 1:00 p.m.

Information is limited, and according to police, there is no description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

