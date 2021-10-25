Man guilty of killing roommate, dumping body in Louisa Co.

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Jurors in Louisa County have found a Powhatan County man guilty of first-degree murder.

Authorities announced Monday, October 25, that 25-year-old Anthony Davenport, Jr. was also found guilty on the charges of use of firearm in the commission of murder, and concealing a dead body.

According to authorities, Davenport believe one of his roommates, Terrell Bailey, had stolen from him. Bailey was last seen leaving with Davenport on June 18, 2019. A few days later a farmhand in Louisa County found the remains of a half dressed man, later identified as Bailey.

Davenport was arrested in New York. Data from his cell phone showed he was extremely close to the remote section of Louisa County where Bailey’s body was later found. Investigators also found the victim’s blood on items recovered from Davenport’s car.

Davenport is scheduled to be sentenced on January 5, 2022, and faces up to life in prison.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.