Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man guilty of killing roommate, dumping body in Louisa Co.

Anthony Davenport, Jr. Photo provided by the Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
Anthony Davenport, Jr. Photo provided by the Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.(Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Jurors in Louisa County have found a Powhatan County man guilty of first-degree murder.

Authorities announced Monday, October 25, that 25-year-old Anthony Davenport, Jr. was also found guilty on the charges of use of firearm in the commission of murder, and concealing a dead body.

According to authorities, Davenport believe one of his roommates, Terrell Bailey, had stolen from him. Bailey was last seen leaving with Davenport on June 18, 2019. A few days later a farmhand in Louisa County found the remains of a half dressed man, later identified as Bailey.

Davenport was arrested in New York. Data from his cell phone showed he was extremely close to the remote section of Louisa County where Bailey’s body was later found. Investigators also found the victim’s blood on items recovered from Davenport’s car.

Davenport is scheduled to be sentenced on January 5, 2022, and faces up to life in prison.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A Toyota sedan was heading west when it ran off the road to the right, re-entered the roadway,...
Driver involved in fatal Route 5 crash identified, Police say
his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster
Chase Dingess, 17, was last seen near his home on Saturday morning on Perrymont Road.
Missing Chesterfield juvenile found safe
The business says it started in hopes of giving children of all ages and families a place to...
Elementary school teacher set to open new family-owned business in Midlothian
Some windows were just torn completely out including one of the steps to get on the bus.
Chesterfield church asking for help after bus was vandalized

Latest News

Anyone with information should call Detective Sanchez at 540-658-4400.
Suspect sought for assaulting victim after road rage incident in Stafford
A projectile was recovered from the right side B pillar.
Police investigate car being shot at on I-195 in Richmond
We have a level 2 out of 5 severe risk across all of Central Virginia on Monday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front brings severe storm chance Today
Vandalism suspect
Police search for suspect who broke several windows at New Market in Chesterfield twice
Anyone with information on this incident should call the Prince George Police Department at...
One dead, one injured in single-vehicle crash in Prince George