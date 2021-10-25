Man found shot to death in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man was found shot to death in Richmond last night.

Around 9:53 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

