Henrico County holding two public meetings on redistricting process this week

A proposed map is expected to be drafted next month.
A proposed map is expected to be drafted next month.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Residents in Henrico can learn more about the county’s redistricting process during two public meetings this week.

As required by law, each county in Virginia must redraw its magisterial districts based on population growth reflected in the 2020 census.

A proposed map is expected to be drafted next month.

One meeting is scheduled for Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center. The second meeting is scheduled for Oct. 27 at the Henrico County Government Center.

Those attending in person must wear a mask.

For more information, click here.

