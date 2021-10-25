Healthcare Pros
Gov. Northam set to make announcement in Portsmouth on offshore wind energy

Gov. Northam will be making a major announcement on offshore wind energy.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam will be making a major announcement on offshore wind energy in Portsmouth.

This comes exactly two months after Dominion Energy said it will use the Portsmouth Marine Terminal as an assembly area for its $8 billion wind energy project off the coast of Virginia Beach.

Several other elected officials will be in attendance.

The governor’s announcement will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 25.

