Gov. Northam set to make announcement in Portsmouth on offshore wind energy

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam will be making a major announcement on offshore wind energy in Portsmouth.

This comes exactly two months after Dominion Energy said it will use the Portsmouth Marine Terminal as an assembly area for its $8 billion wind energy project off the coast of Virginia Beach.

Several other elected officials will be in attendance.

The governor’s announcement will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 25.

