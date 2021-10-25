Gov. Northam announces renewable energy company will build first offshore wind facility in Va.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam announced that Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy will create the first offshore wind turbine blade facility in Virginia. This facility will become the U.S’s largest new renewable energy project.

Siemens Gamesa, who will be partnering with Dominion Energy, will lease more than 80 acres of the Commonwealth’s Portsmouth Marine Terminal and will build a facility to produce turbine blades supplying offshore wind projects in North America.

“Virginians want renewable energy, our employers want it, and Virginia is delivering it,” Gov. Northam said. “The Commonwealth is joining these leading companies to create the most important clean-energy partnership in the United States. This is good news for energy customers, the union workers who will bring this project to life, and our business partners. Make no mistake: Virginia is building a new industry in renewable energy, with more new jobs to follow, and that’s good news for our country.”

This project will bring 310 new jobs, with 50 being service jobs to support the project.

