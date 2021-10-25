Goochland’s General Registrar reminding voters of polling place relocations in two districts

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - As Election Day approaches, Goochland County’s Office of the General Registrar is reminding voters about changes to three precinct polling place locations.

These changes will only impact voters in District 1 and District 3 and involve the following precincts:

District 1 Polling Place Relocation

0101 - Fife Precinct

0101 - Fife Precinct has moved to Mizpah Christian Church at 5257 Old Columbia Rd, Goochland, VA 23063. It previously was located at Fire Station Company 4 at 2397 Hadensville-Fife Road, Goochland, VA 23063.

District 3 Polling Place Relocations

0301 - Goochland Courthouse 1 Precinct

0301 - Goochland Courthouse 1 Precinct has moved to the Goochland Sports Complex located at 1800 Sandy Hook Road, Goochland, Virginia 23063. It previously was located at Fire Station Company 5 at 2710 Fairground Road, Goochland, Virginia 23063.

0302 - Goochland Courthouse 2 Precinct

0302 - Goochland Courthouse 2 Precinct has moved to the Goochland Sports Complex located at 1800 Sandy Hook Road, Goochland, Virginia 23063. It previously was located at Fire Station Company 5 at 2710 Fairground Road, Goochland, Virginia 23063.

The Registrar says voters in these districts should have received notices about these relocations.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.