Goochland’s General Registrar reminding voters of polling place relocations in two districts

The changes will impact voters in District 1 and District 3
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - As Election Day approaches, Goochland County’s Office of the General Registrar is reminding voters about changes to three precinct polling place locations.

These changes will only impact voters in District 1 and District 3 and involve the following precincts:

District 1 Polling Place Relocation

0101 - Fife Precinct

0101 - Fife Precinct has moved to Mizpah Christian Church at 5257 Old Columbia Rd, Goochland, VA 23063.  It previously was located at Fire Station Company 4 at 2397 Hadensville-Fife Road, Goochland, VA 23063.

District 3 Polling Place Relocations

0301 - Goochland Courthouse 1 Precinct

0301 - Goochland Courthouse 1 Precinct has moved to the Goochland Sports Complex located at 1800 Sandy Hook Road, Goochland, Virginia 23063. It previously was located at Fire Station Company 5 at 2710 Fairground Road, Goochland, Virginia 23063.

0302 - Goochland Courthouse 2 Precinct

0302 - Goochland Courthouse 2 Precinct has moved to the Goochland Sports Complex located at 1800 Sandy Hook Road, Goochland, Virginia 23063. It previously was located at Fire Station Company 5 at 2710 Fairground Road, Goochland, Virginia 23063.

The Registrar says voters in these districts should have received notices about these relocations.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

