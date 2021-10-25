Fundraising effort to purchase new scoreboard for Lucia Bremer Memorial Field

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Seven months after Lucia Bremer was killed, the Henrico community is still working to honor the teen’s life.

The soccer field at Quioccasin Middle School was renamed in the 13-year-old’s honor earlier this year, but now there’s an effort to take it a step further by replacing the scoreboard.

Lucia Whalen Bremer (Henrico County Public Schools)

With the way the current scoreboard was constructed, the school athletic director said there’s no safe way to retrofit it. Instead, community members have jumped on board to help raise money for a new one – fundraising at volleyball games and online.

“I come out here every day, stand here and we talk,” said Phil Markowski, the assistant girl’s soccer coach at Quioccasin Middle School. “I’ll fill her in on what happened the night before, but she already knows.”

Much has changed at Quioccasin Middle School’s soccer field in the last seven months. While the fence still holds flowers in Lucia’s name, the field itself has also been renamed for her.

“See where it’s wearing right here,” Markowski said.

However, the most recent addition is a boulder at the top of the hill to the soccer field, painted with Lucia’s number, one.

“Everybody hits it on the way by, just do one of these shoves on the way by, or they touch it,” Markowski said.

Oct. 26 will mark seven months since Lucia was killed while walking in the Gayton Forest West neighborhood with a friend. The suspect, a 14-year-old was charged with her murder and attempted murder of the other girl.

“It’s been rough,” Markowski said.

Now the community is coming together again to continue to help Lucia’s light shine in the form of a brand new scoreboard.

“The current structure isn’t applicable or strong enough to withhold what we’re going to be putting together,” said Michael Jiancristoforo, a community member. “So, for the liability of everything they have to do it from the ground up.”

The group of family friends and former coaches have come together to find a way to make the roughly $55,000 purchase possible.

“Everybody has responded well and the number of donations that have come in in the last week and a half is outstanding,” said Mark Keller, another community member.

An online fundraiser through GoFundMe has raised nearly 20,000 in one week. However, money has also come from the efforts of student-athletes.

“She was in the community, and it felt like one of our own,” said Emily Zacharias, a Glen Allen volleyball player.

The boys and girls Glen Allen volleyball teams had a friendly competition over the last month to try and raise the most money at games. In the end, around $850 will be donated towards getting Quioccasin that new scoreboard.

“Yes, I’m so surprised, especially because a lot of it, I would see coins and quarters and you wouldn’t expect this much,” Zacharias said. “It wasn’t just our parents… it was other away teams as well.”

Meanwhile, the hope for this new board is to share something beyond just the score.

“It’s going to have strong phrases on it, that remember being the light, what she’s taught you,” Jiancristoforo said.

“That first game is going to be emotional,” said Adam Semo, the head girls soccer coach at Quioccasin Middle School. “That first game when we first played was emotional. But it’s going to be that step closer just to say as one, look at what we’ve done.”

“It’s going to mean that she’s not going to be forgotten, and that’s the important thing,” Markowski added.

As long as fundraising goes as planned, the goal is to have the new scoreboard up and running by the girls’ first home game in April. Any money raised over the amount needed to cover the scoreboard will be donated to the Lucia Whalen Bremer Memorial Scholarship Fund.

