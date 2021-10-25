Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Cold front brings severe storm chance today

Temperatures drop quickly after this system leaves
By Sophia Armata, Nick Russo and Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the chance of a few strong to severe storms producing gusty winds and heavy rain.

Peak storm threat is from 8pm to 2am with the best storm chance happening in the evening hours.

The slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather now includes most of Central Virginia.

We have a level 2 out of 5 severe risk across all of Central Virginia on Monday.
We have a level 2 out of 5 severe risk across all of Central Virginia on Monday.(WWBT)

Monday morning & afternoon look mostly dry with only a few passing showers/storms. For most, the rain holds off until the evening. We’re watching for the risk of damaging winds and locally heavy rain with this system. An isolated tornado or two is possible.

Brings downpours plus severe storm potential
Brings downpours plus severe storm potential(NBC12)

Temperatures drop back to the low 60s by Tuesday afternoon with sunshine soon returning.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster
A Toyota sedan was heading west when it ran off the road to the right, re-entered the roadway,...
Driver involved in fatal Route 5 crash identified, Police say
Chase Dingess, 17, was last seen near his home on Saturday morning on Perrymont Road.
Missing Chesterfield juvenile found safe
The business says it started in hopes of giving children of all ages and families a place to...
Elementary school teacher set to open new family-owned business in Midlothian
Some windows were just torn completely out including one of the steps to get on the bus.
Chesterfield church asking for help after bus was vandalized

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day: Cold front brings severe storm chance today
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front brings severe storm chance today
Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for an evening severe storm risk
Monday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for a severe storm risk
Monday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for a severe storm risk
Forecast: Tracking severe weather risk on Monday