First Alert Weather Day: Cold front brings severe storm chance today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the chance of a few strong to severe storms producing gusty winds and heavy rain.

Peak storm threat is from 8pm to 2am with the best storm chance happening in the evening hours.

The slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather now includes most of Central Virginia.

We have a level 2 out of 5 severe risk across all of Central Virginia on Monday. (WWBT)

Monday morning & afternoon look mostly dry with only a few passing showers/storms. For most, the rain holds off until the evening. We’re watching for the risk of damaging winds and locally heavy rain with this system. An isolated tornado or two is possible.

Brings downpours plus severe storm potential (NBC12)

Temperatures drop back to the low 60s by Tuesday afternoon with sunshine soon returning.

