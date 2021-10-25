Driver, passenger seriously injured after pursuit ends in fiery crash in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A driver and a passenger have been seriously injured after a police pursuit ended in a fiery crash in New Kent County.

Around 12:53 a.m. on Oct. 24, a Virginia State Trooper noticed a white Infiniti sedan at 100/70 going east on I-64 at mile marker 211. According to the trooper, the vehicle was also traveling on the shoulder at high speeds.

When the trooper tried to do a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver fled and got off on Exit 227.

The pursuit ended on Route 249 near Kenthurst Road when the Infiniti ran off the road to the right, re-entered the roadway, and ran off the road to the left striking trees. The vehicle caught on fire.

The driver tried to flee on foot, but was immediately located and taken to a hospital for serious injuries. The passenger of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police continue to investigate the incident.

