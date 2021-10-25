Driver killed in overnight crash identified
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A driver that was killed in an overnight crash has been identified.
According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to a crash on Hacks Neck Road at the intersection of Wicomico Point close to 3:00 a.m. on Monday.
A Mercedes sedan was heading north on Hacks Neck Road when it ran off the road to the right, struck a culvert and crossed Wicomico Point Road and struck a tree.
Heather A. Schaberg, 27, of Northumberland was identified as the driver. She died on the scene from her injuries.
Schaberg was not wearing a seatbelt, and troopers say they are investigating speed as a factor in the crash.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.