NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A driver that was killed in an overnight crash has been identified.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to a crash on Hacks Neck Road at the intersection of Wicomico Point close to 3:00 a.m. on Monday.

A Mercedes sedan was heading north on Hacks Neck Road when it ran off the road to the right, struck a culvert and crossed Wicomico Point Road and struck a tree.

Driver killed in overnight crash identified (Virginia State Police)

Heather A. Schaberg, 27, of Northumberland was identified as the driver. She died on the scene from her injuries.

Schaberg was not wearing a seatbelt, and troopers say they are investigating speed as a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.