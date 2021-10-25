Driver charged with third DUI in 10 ten years after striking, killing pedestrian

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says a driver has been charged with his third DUI in 10 years after striking and killing a pedestrian.

Around 3:24 p.m., Deputy S.C. Jett was flagged down by a motorist at Kings Highway and River Road for someone being struck. The pedestrian was identified as Mohamed Hussein, 24, of Stafford, he was found unconscious in a ditch and EMS crews were called.

Hussein was using the crosswalk on River Road near Pratt Park when he was struck by a Ford truck. Hussein was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Jason Payne, 42, of Stafford was identified as the driver of the Ford. According to deputies, they could smell alcohol on Payne’s breath, and after taking a field sobriety test Payne was arrested and charged with:

DUI involuntary manslaughter

DUI third offense in ten years

Fail to yield to a pedestrian

No seatbelt

Payne is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

