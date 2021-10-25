Healthcare Pros
Civil trial over Unite the Right rally begins in federal court in Charlottesville

U.S. Courthouse Federal Building in Charlottesville. (FILE)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A civil court case over 2017′s violent Unite the Right rally began Monday in federal court in Charlottesville. The trial got underway with day one of jury selection.

The case goes to a question of conspiracy. Did the alt-right people and organizations who came to Charlottesville in August, 2017 plan and coordinate a violent gathering? If the jury says yes, then damages can be awarded to those hurt by the events of those days.

Members of the Charlottesville community showed up at the courthouse to show their support for the plaintiffs.

“We feel good about being out here to represent Charlottesville as a community. There might not be a whole bunch of us, but as long as the community knows there’s someone out here, I feel good about it,” said Rosia Parker, a Charlottesville activist.

Even those not in the courtroom say they still feel the effects of that day.

“We’ve gained a family from that summer. We are gonna be out here to support the victims, to let them know that someone still cares about them after all this time,” Parker said.

Jury selection is scheduled to end on Tuesday, with opening arguments beginning Wednesday.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.

