Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Cashback Apps

By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While shopping for those holiday gifts, if you notice the prices aren’t as low this year and the percentages off aren’t as big, why not try a cashback app? There are so many of them to choose from.

You can download the Honey browser and it searches for deals and cashback offers as you shop online.

There’s also Receipt Hog. You just upload your receipts, even from the grocery store and as it adds up you can cash out money into a Paypal account.

Ibotta and Fetch Rewards also lets you upload receipts and cash-out money straight to your bank account or earn rewards.

“RetailMeNot offers a certain percentage back with a whole bunch of merchants and that is literally a cash pay out. it’s not a voucher,” said Kristin McGrath, RetailMeNot’s shopping and trends expert.

Kohls does Kohl’s cash where if you buy a certain item or spend a certain amount you get money back to spend at the store at a later date.

You can use any of these rewards for a last-minute gift purchase or even buy something for yourself.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A Toyota sedan was heading west when it ran off the road to the right, re-entered the roadway,...
Driver involved in fatal Route 5 crash identified, Police say
his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster
Chase Dingess, 17, was last seen near his home on Saturday morning on Perrymont Road.
Missing Chesterfield juvenile found safe
The business says it started in hopes of giving children of all ages and families a place to...
Elementary school teacher set to open new family-owned business in Midlothian
Some windows were just torn completely out including one of the steps to get on the bus.
Chesterfield church asking for help after bus was vandalized

Latest News

We have a level 2 out of 5 severe risk across all of Central Virginia on Monday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front brings severe storm chance today
Ransomware attacks are on the rise in 2021
Protecting your business from Ransomware attacks
Pecan Festival
Virginia native, ‘America’s Got Talent’ finalist to perform at Pecan Festival
Police say, the man has stolen cigarettes from numerous Wawa stores in Chesterfield and...
Police sought man stealing cigarettes from numerous stores