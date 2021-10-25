Cashback Apps

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While shopping for those holiday gifts, if you notice the prices aren’t as low this year and the percentages off aren’t as big, why not try a cashback app? There are so many of them to choose from.

You can download the Honey browser and it searches for deals and cashback offers as you shop online.

There’s also Receipt Hog. You just upload your receipts, even from the grocery store and as it adds up you can cash out money into a Paypal account.

Ibotta and Fetch Rewards also lets you upload receipts and cash-out money straight to your bank account or earn rewards.

“RetailMeNot offers a certain percentage back with a whole bunch of merchants and that is literally a cash pay out. it’s not a voucher,” said Kristin McGrath, RetailMeNot’s shopping and trends expert.

Kohls does Kohl’s cash where if you buy a certain item or spend a certain amount you get money back to spend at the store at a later date.

You can use any of these rewards for a last-minute gift purchase or even buy something for yourself.

