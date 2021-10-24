Vigil held for woman killed in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield neighborhood is feeling a huge loss after a mother of four died in a car accident earlier this month just down the street from her home.

Police say 31-year-old Tiffany Bond was killed in a crash that happened on Oct. 8 in the 10700 block of Bethany Ridge Road around 10:02 p.m.

A 2010 Hyundai Veracruz was driving eastbound on Bethany Ridge Road when it ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle struck a drainage ditch and rolled several times ejecting Bond.

Bond was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors and family members held a candlelight vigil for Bond Sunday afternoon. Different church leaders spoke to the crowd as the family was able to say their goodbyes and lay flowers near the area where the crash happened.

“We often saw her outside in the yard with the kids and everything,” Staci Thomas, a neighbor, said. “I’m sure those with kids in elementary school were with her at the bus stop. So absolutely there has been that feeling of loss in the neighborhood.”

Thomas says friends and neighbors are looking to create a meal tree for the family have put together a page to help with expenses the family may have come into.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

