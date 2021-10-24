Healthcare Pros
Venture Richmond, Dominion Energy brings Beetlejuice to Movies on the Island

By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Movies on the Island, presented by Dominion Energy returns with a showing just before Halloween.

The movie Beetlejuice will be playing at Brown’s Island on Oct. 29. The show starts at 6:45 p.m. and the gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are $5 per person, and children ages 5 and under will not need one. Ticket purchases can be made online or at the gate.

Venture Richmond says seating location will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and bringing blankets and/or chairs for comfort is recommended.

They add that no pets are allowed during the movie and parking will be available at the following locations:

  • The American Civil War Museum
  • Belle Isle parking lot
  • On-street parking along 2nd and 5th streets.

For more information, and ticket purchases, click here.

