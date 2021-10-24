Venture Richmond, Dominion Energy brings Beetlejuice to Movies on the Island

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Movies on the Island, presented by Dominion Energy returns with a showing just before Halloween.

The movie Beetlejuice will be playing at Brown’s Island on Oct. 29. The show starts at 6:45 p.m. and the gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are $5 per person, and children ages 5 and under will not need one. Ticket purchases can be made online or at the gate.

Venture Richmond says seating location will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and bringing blankets and/or chairs for comfort is recommended.

They add that no pets are allowed during the movie and parking will be available at the following locations:

The American Civil War Museum

Belle Isle parking lot

On-street parking along 2nd and 5th streets.

