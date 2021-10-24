Healthcare Pros
Terry McAuliffe’s Get Out The Vote Bus Tour continues through Southside Virginia and New River Valley

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MCLEAN, Va. (WWBT) - Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe is continuing his bus tour through Southside Virginia and the New River Valley.

The Get Out The Vote Bus Tour will be in the following areas on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26:

Monday, Oct. 25

  • GOTV Bus Tour Stop With Dorothy McAuliffe, Del. Hala Ayala, and DPVA Chair Susan Swecker at 11:00 a.m. in Halifax, Virginia.
  • GOTV Bus Tour Stop With Dorothy McAuliffe, Del. Hala Ayala, and DPVA Chair Susan Swecker at 1:00 p.m. in Danville, Virginia
  • GOTV Bus Tour Stop With Dorothy McAuliffe, Del. Hala Ayala, and DPVA Chair Susan Swecker at 3:00 p.m. in Martinsville, Virginia
  • GOTV Bus Tour Stop With Dorothy McAuliffe, Del. Hala Ayala, DPVA Chair Susan Swecker, and Del. Chris Hurst at 6:30 p.m. in Blacksburg, Virginia

Tuesday, Oct. 26

  • GOTV Bus Tour Stop With Dorothy McAuliffe, Del. Hala Ayala, DPVA Chair Susan Swecker, and Del. Sam Rasoul at 9:00 a.m. in Roanoke, Virginia
  • GOTV Bus Tour Stop With Dorothy McAuliffe, Del. Hala Ayala, DPVA Chair Susan Swecker, and Bill Helsley at 12:00 p.m. in Harrisonburg, Virginia

