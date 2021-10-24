Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Six Richmond nonprofits launch first youth creativity event

Fearless Fest is an interdisciplinary festival where kids ages 12-18 can attend various...
Fearless Fest is an interdisciplinary festival where kids ages 12-18 can attend various workshops to learn how to express themselves through writing, art, and movement.(WAVE 3 News)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Six nonprofits in Richmond have come together to launch the first annual Fearless Fest.

Fearless Fest is an interdisciplinary festival where kids ages 12-18 can attend various workshops to learn how to express themselves through writing, art, and movement.

Richmond Young Writers, Project Yoga Richmond, Open Space Education, Studio Two Three, RVA Sk8 Club will facilitate these workshops.

The event is Nov. 7 from 1-4:30 p.m. at the Neighborhood Resource Center at 1519 Williamsburg Road off Fulton Hill. Participants can choose four workshops in the areas that interest them.

The event is $75 per student, and full scholarships are available.

To register click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A Richmond apartment building has been deemed unsafe and residents are being evacuated.
Richmond apartment building deemed unsafe, residents evacuated
Chase Dingess, 17, was last seen near his home on Saturday morning on Perrymont Road.
Missing Chesterfield juvenile found safe
The business says it started in hopes of giving children of all ages and families a place to...
Elementary school teacher set to open new family-owned business in Midlothian
his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster
Former President Barack Obama and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.
Former President Obama campaigns with Terry McAuliffe at VCU campus

Latest News

Tickets are $5 per person, and children ages 5 and under will not need one. Ticket purchases...
Venture Richmond, Dominion Energy brings Beetlejuice to Movies on the Island
The hikes will be led by the Bike Walk RVA team during the Trailblazer event, and each hike...
Sports Backers, Bike Walk RVA to hold second annual Fall Line Trailblazer event
The business says it started in hopes of giving children of all ages and families a place to...
Elementary school teacher set to open new family-owned business in Midlothian
Phelps and his musical entourage will be performing music from his new album Gamechanger.
Grammy winner David Phelps set to perform at Victory Tabernacle in Midlothian