Six Richmond nonprofits launch first youth creativity event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Six nonprofits in Richmond have come together to launch the first annual Fearless Fest.

Fearless Fest is an interdisciplinary festival where kids ages 12-18 can attend various workshops to learn how to express themselves through writing, art, and movement.

Richmond Young Writers, Project Yoga Richmond, Open Space Education, Studio Two Three, RVA Sk8 Club will facilitate these workshops.

The event is Nov. 7 from 1-4:30 p.m. at the Neighborhood Resource Center at 1519 Williamsburg Road off Fulton Hill. Participants can choose four workshops in the areas that interest them.

The event is $75 per student, and full scholarships are available.

To register click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.