CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a missing Chesterfield County juvenile has been safely located.

Chase Dingess, 17, was last seen near his home Saturday morning in the 8700 block of Perrymont Road.

According to police, Dingess was safely located and returned to his family.

