Forecast: One last sunny day before Monday rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A gorgeous October day is ahead for Sunday. We’re also tracking a risk for severe weather late on Monday.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Partly sunny and warm with scattered showers/storms. A few storms may be severe Monday evening with damaging winds the main threat. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: A few lingering early morning showers otherwise mostly to partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Showers possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

