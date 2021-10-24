Healthcare Pros
Forecast: One last sunny day before Monday rain

Temperatures go warmer than usual for late October
By Sophia Armata
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A gorgeous October day is ahead for Sunday. We’re also tracking a risk for severe weather late on Monday.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Partly sunny and warm with scattered showers/storms. A few storms may be severe Monday evening with damaging winds the main threat. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: A few lingering early morning showers otherwise mostly to partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Showers possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Forecast: Beautiful weather on Sunday
