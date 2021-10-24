Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Ed Sheeran has COVID, will do performances from home

In this Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 file photo, British singer Ed Sheeran attends the first ever...
In this Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 file photo, British singer Ed Sheeran attends the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London. On Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, Sheeran said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - British pop star Ed Sheeran said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates.

Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media days before his new studio album is due out.

“Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down.”

Sheeran had just been announced as the musical guest on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 6.

Representatives did not immediately say which performances he is canceling and which he will carry out from home.

Sheeran’s official website lists no performances before April. The four-time Grammy winner’s new studio album is called “=,” which is pronounced “Equals.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Richmond apartment building has been deemed unsafe and residents are being evacuated.
Richmond apartment building deemed unsafe, residents evacuated
Chase Dingess, 17, was last seen near his home on Saturday morning on Perrymont Road.
Missing Chesterfield juvenile found safe
The business says it started in hopes of giving children of all ages and families a place to...
Elementary school teacher set to open new family-owned business in Midlothian
his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster
Former President Barack Obama and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.
Former President Obama campaigns with Terry McAuliffe at VCU campus

Latest News

Virginia State Police said they tried to pull the vehicle over because it was speeding early...
2 die in crash after police chase in Prince William County
Virginia electric utilities and co-ops weigh in on possible transmission reforms
Virginia electric utilities and co-ops weigh in on possible transmission reforms
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint
House Speaker Pelosi says Democrats plan to have a spending bill agreement and an...
Pelosi: Progress on spending bill, infrastructure vote