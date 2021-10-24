Driver involved in fatal Route 5 crash identified, Police say

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - According to Virginia State Police, a driver who was killed in a crash has been identified.

Troopers responded around 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning to the report of a crash in the 6100 block of Route 5 (John Tyler Memorial Highway).

A Toyota sedan was heading west when it ran off the road to the right, re-entered the roadway, spun, and ran off the road to the right striking a tree on the driver’s side.

Diane Dobson, 53, of Charles City was identified as the driver. Troopers say Dobson was wearing a seatbelt but was partially ejected from her car. She died on the scene from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and troopers are investigating speed as a factor in the crash.

