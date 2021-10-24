Chesterfield church asking for help after bus was vandalized

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A church in Chesterfield needs your help after almost every window on the church’s activity bus was damaged Thursday night.

Over the last 10 years, Wade Runge with Mountain Movers Ministries, says their mission has been delivering hope to the community either by housing homeless veterans, feeding over 30,00 people at their church, or being an outlet for kids in the city.

However, on Friday Runge says he was in tears when he saw almost every window on the vessel they use to deliver that hope was damaged.

“They used rocks and they went around every single window,” Runge said. “You can see our church’s kids even put balloons up so if they come back and try to damage it again we’ll let them know we’re having a party for them.”

Runge says glass was everywhere and that even one of the steps to get on the bus was torn apart. He says with the insurance they have on the bus their insurance company will not cover the damages.

The pastor says with the holidays coming up he’s concerned about how they will be able to get the bus back into shape to give out meals during Thanksgiving.

“I was in tears here thinking about are we still going to be able to do Thanksgiving and pick up these families and kids the way we doing,” Runge said.

Saturday night kids in the youth ministry created signs to be put up around the damaged windows.

The former Marine says he forgives whoever did the damage and that if someone came forward he would not press charges. Instead, the pastor says he would like to help the person.

“Whoever did this man we forgive you and it’s over. We just want you to get it together, we just want to help you, and Jesus loves you that’s all,” Runge said.

Chesterfield police say as of Sunday they have no leads and ask anyone with information to give them a call at 804-748-1251.

If you would like to help the church click here or call M3 Church at 804-379-0093.

Tonight on @NBC12 a church in Chesterfield is asking for your help after a bus they use to serve their message of hope to the community had almost every window broken Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/5vZDz5rfaH — John Hood NBC 12 (@JohnHoodTV) October 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.