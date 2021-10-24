Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Chesterfield church asking for help after bus was vandalized

By John Hood
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A church in Chesterfield needs your help after almost every window on the church’s activity bus was damaged Thursday night.

Over the last 10 years, Wade Runge with Mountain Movers Ministries, says their mission has been delivering hope to the community either by housing homeless veterans, feeding over 30,00 people at their church, or being an outlet for kids in the city.

However, on Friday Runge says he was in tears when he saw almost every window on the vessel they use to deliver that hope was damaged.

“They used rocks and they went around every single window,” Runge said. “You can see our church’s kids even put balloons up so if they come back and try to damage it again we’ll let them know we’re having a party for them.”

Runge says glass was everywhere and that even one of the steps to get on the bus was torn apart. He says with the insurance they have on the bus their insurance company will not cover the damages.

The pastor says with the holidays coming up he’s concerned about how they will be able to get the bus back into shape to give out meals during Thanksgiving.

“I was in tears here thinking about are we still going to be able to do Thanksgiving and pick up these families and kids the way we doing,” Runge said.

Saturday night kids in the youth ministry created signs to be put up around the damaged windows.

The former Marine says he forgives whoever did the damage and that if someone came forward he would not press charges. Instead, the pastor says he would like to help the person.

“Whoever did this man we forgive you and it’s over. We just want you to get it together, we just want to help you, and Jesus loves you that’s all,” Runge said.

Chesterfield police say as of Sunday they have no leads and ask anyone with information to give them a call at 804-748-1251.

If you would like to help the church click here or call M3 Church at 804-379-0093.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster
Police say a man was found shot to death in Richmond last night.
Man found shot to death in Richmond
dump truck overturns
Driver seriously injured after dump truck overturns on I-64 in Goochland
There are two surveys for both middle and high school students.
Henrico parents concerned with 2021 Virginia Youth Survey being given out to some students
Heather A. Schaberg, 27, was identified as the driver. She died on the scene from her injuries.
Driver killed in overnight crash identified

Latest News

Henrico Police are seeking information in two deadly crashes in the last 10 days, including...
Police seek information in three deadly crashes in 10 days
‘We all look out for each other’: Woman credits neighbors for help after lightning starts house...
‘We all look out for each other’: Woman credits neighbors for help after lightning starts house fire
Three deadly crashes in 10 days
Three deadly crashes in 10 days
Candidates for Virginia Governor work to get groups energized to vote
Candidates for Virginia Governor work to get groups energized to vote
‘I am happy’: Richmond homeowner receives refund, city makes changes after real estate tax error
‘I am happy’: Richmond homeowner receives refund, city makes changes after real estate tax error