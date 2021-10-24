Healthcare Pros
Charlottesville holds its first electric vehicle showcase

Electric vehicles at Silk Mills Building
Electric vehicles at Silk Mills Building(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A showcase in Charlottesville is a driving force in helping to reduce the effects of climate change.

The Silk Mills Building hosted Charlottesville’s first ever electric vehicle showcase on Saturday afternoon. The Silk Mills Building worked with the Community Climate Collaborative to put on the event.

It featured 16 different vehicles, including nine different models. There was also a range of affordable cars.

“It’s a key element in reducing CO2 emissions and in combating climate change,” owner of the Silk Mills Building, Martin Chapman said. “Since that is the most existential threat at the moment, the more people that switch to EVs, the better it’s going to be for the climate and everybody.”

Though this was the first showcase, the event organizers say they hope to hold another one in the spring.

