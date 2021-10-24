Healthcare Pros
2 die in crash after police chase in Prince William County

2 die in crash after police chase in Prince William County
Virginia State Police said they tried to pull the vehicle over because it was speeding early Sunday.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) - Authorities say a speeding car whose driver refused to stop for police crashed into a wall and caught fire, killing two people inside.

Virginia State Police said they tried to pull the vehicle over because it was speeding early Sunday.

The driver didn’t stop, and police pursued. The vehicle continued south onto Interstate 95 in Prince William County and then took an exit at an excessive speed.

The driver lost control on the ramp, ran off the right side of the road and struck a wall.

The vehicle then struck the bottom of the overpass for the I-95 Express Lanes.

