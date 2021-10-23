VDOT reminding drivers Pemberton Road will close for utility work in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that Pemberton Road (Route 157) will be closed over I-64 in Henrico County.

The closure is due to utility work relating to the relocation of gas lines.

The closure started at 7:00 a.m. on Oct. 23 and is expected to be completed on Oct. 24.

VDOT is asking drivers to use the following detour route:

Northbound Pemberton Rd. (Rt. 157) –Take Three Chopt Rd. west to Gaskins Rd. north to Mayland Dr. east back to Pemberton Rd

Southbound Pemberton Rd. (Rt. 157) – Take Mayland Dr. west to Gaskins Rd. south to Three Chopt Rd. east back to Pemberton Rd.

