VDOT reminding drivers Pemberton Road will close for utility work in Henrico

The closure is due to utility work relating to the relocation of gas lines.
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that Pemberton Road (Route 157) will be closed over I-64 in Henrico County.

The closure is due to utility work relating to the relocation of gas lines.

The closure started at 7:00 a.m. on Oct. 23 and is expected to be completed on Oct. 24.

VDOT is asking drivers to use the following detour route:

  • Northbound Pemberton Rd. (Rt. 157) –Take Three Chopt Rd. west to Gaskins Rd. north to Mayland Dr. east back to Pemberton Rd
  • Southbound Pemberton Rd. (Rt. 157) – Take Mayland Dr. west to Gaskins Rd. south to Three Chopt Rd. east back to Pemberton Rd.

