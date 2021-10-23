Store permanently closes after two armed robberies in less than two weeks

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One store has had to permanently shut it’s doors after losing thousands of dollars from two armed robberies, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

The Point Pleasant location of Sam’s Hot Dog Stand was targeted twice in the last two weeks. Deputies say the first incident happened on October 7 and involved one man who went into the business armed, and left with thousands of dollars.

Sheriff Corey Miller told WSAZ that man is Brandon Hill and he was arrested on felony armed robbery charges.

Hill is facing felony armed robbery charges after he stole money from Sam's Hot Dog Stand in Point Pleasant, according to Mason County deputies. (Mason County Sheriff's Office)

WSAZ received surveillance video of the second armed robbery that happened around 11 p.m. last Saturday.

The video shows two men running into Sam’s Hot Dog Stand and going behind the counter to where the cashier was sitting. One of the men held a firearm up towards the cashier before the cashier began helping get money out of the safe and cash register. Both men are still on the run.

Between both robberies, deputies estimate roughly $10,000 was stolen from the business causing it to close it’s doors for good at the Point Pleasant location.

Sam’s Hot Dog Stand had no comment for WSAZ.

Sheriff Miller asks anyone with information to reach out to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 675-3838.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.