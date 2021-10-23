Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Store permanently closes after two armed robberies in less than two weeks

Mason County deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying these two men.
Mason County deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying these two men.(WSAZ)
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One store has had to permanently shut it’s doors after losing thousands of dollars from two armed robberies, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

The Point Pleasant location of Sam’s Hot Dog Stand was targeted twice in the last two weeks. Deputies say the first incident happened on October 7 and involved one man who went into the business armed, and left with thousands of dollars.

Sheriff Corey Miller told WSAZ that man is Brandon Hill and he was arrested on felony armed robbery charges.

Hill is facing felony armed robbery charges after he stole money from Sam's Hot Dog Stand in...
Hill is facing felony armed robbery charges after he stole money from Sam's Hot Dog Stand in Point Pleasant, according to Mason County deputies.(Mason County Sheriff's Office)

WSAZ received surveillance video of the second armed robbery that happened around 11 p.m. last Saturday.

The video shows two men running into Sam’s Hot Dog Stand and going behind the counter to where the cashier was sitting. One of the men held a firearm up towards the cashier before the cashier began helping get money out of the safe and cash register. Both men are still on the run.

Between both robberies, deputies estimate roughly $10,000 was stolen from the business causing it to close it’s doors for good at the Point Pleasant location.

Sam’s Hot Dog Stand had no comment for WSAZ.

Sheriff Miller asks anyone with information to reach out to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 675-3838.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Richmond apartment building has been deemed unsafe and residents are being evacuated.
Richmond apartment building deemed unsafe, residents evacuated
On Oct. 20, Daquan Fisher was arrested during that search warrant. Police say, they recovered...
DEA agents, Petersburg Bureau of Police arrest man in connection to drug, firearm possession
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
The Legal Aid Justice Center says Landlords have a legal obligation to help tenants secure...
‘It’s the landlord’s burden’: Legal Aid Justice Centers says landlords must help tenants secure renters relief
The Virginia Department of Elections apologized Thursday after someone with access to their...
Va. Dept. of Elections apologizes after someone retweeted partisan statement from Sen. Amanda Chase

Latest News

Republican Glenn Youngkin holds campaign event in Henrico County
Republican Glenn Youngkin holding rally in Henrico this weekend
The hikes will be led by the Bike Walk RVA team during the Trailblazer event, and each hike...
Sports Backers, Bike Walk RVA to hold second annual Fall Line Trailblazer event
Chase Dingess, 17, is described as a Caucasian male, about 6' 2" tall and weighing...
Chesterfield Police searching for runaway juvenile
The business says it started in hopes of giving children of all ages and families a place to...
Elementary school teacher set to open new family-owned business in Midlothian
The closure is due to utility work relating to the relocation of gas lines.
VDOT reminding drivers Pemberton Road will close for utility work in Henrico