Sports Backers, Bike Walk RVA to hold second annual Fall Line Trailblazer event

By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sports Backers in partnership with Bike Walk RVA is set to hold their second annual ‘Fall Line Trailblazer’ event in Richmond.

The event will take place the weekend of Oct. 23-24. The purpose of the event is to raise awareness and funds for the completion of the trail.

The guided hikes will be led by team members of Bike Walk RVA and each hike would cover about three miles.

Louise Lockett Gordon, Director of Bike Walk RVA spoke about the trail.

“The Fall Line trail presents opportunities to expand active transportation networks in the region and increase access to recreation and active living,” Lockett Gordon said.

The Fall Line would connect with Ashland, Hanover, Henrico, Richmond, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights and Petersburg.

Fall Line trail-themed items will be available for purchase at specific donation levels:

  • $20 Donation: Sunglasses
  • $43 Donation: Fall Line shirt and sunglasses
  • $100 Donation: Limited edition Fall Line map, shirt and sunglasses

These items would be sent to participants after the event, and donations will be taken through Oct. 31.

The current hike schedule is as follows:

Sunday, October 24

8 a.m. : Bryan Park to Laburnum Avenue (Richmond)

10:15 a.m. : Longdale Recreation Center to Lavender Fields Farm (Henrico)

12 p.m. : Carter Park and Trolley Line trail (Ashland and Hanover)

To register for the event, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

