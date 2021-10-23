Healthcare Pros
Richmond Police hosting meet and greet for prospective Chaplain’s Academy recruits

The department says licensed or ordained leaders from all religious backgrounds are welcomed, and classes are set to start Nov. 4.(Richmond Police)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is hosting a meet and greet for religious leaders interested in providing their services to the community, department employees, and their families.

The event will be on Oct. 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 200 W. Grace Street for those interested in the Chaplain Academy.

The department says licensed or ordained leaders from all religious backgrounds are welcomed, and classes are set to start Nov. 4.

Weekly in-person classes will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for nine weeks, and training locations will vary each week.

Recruits will participate in sessions focused on health and wellness, grief, stress management, and handling public safety crises.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 1, and space will be limited to 15 participants.

Those interested in applying can click here.

