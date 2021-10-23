Police struggle with murder suspect leads to gun discharge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A struggle between a police officer and a murder suspect led to the officer’s gun being discharged in a Virginia Beach hospital stairwell.

The Virginian-Pilot reports it happened Friday at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. Virginia Beach police say no one was injured, and there was never an active shooter in the building.

In a statement released Saturday morning, police said an officer arrived at the hospital to take Matthew Christie into custody. Christie, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and malicious assault of his 74-year-old mother, Linda Christie.

She was found dead Oct. 16.

