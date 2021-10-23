Healthcare Pros
Police struggle with murder suspect leads to gun discharge

Virginia Beach police say no one was injured, and there was never an active shooter in the building.
Virginia Beach police say no one was injured, and there was never an active shooter in the building.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A struggle between a police officer and a murder suspect led to the officer’s gun being discharged in a Virginia Beach hospital stairwell.

The Virginian-Pilot reports it happened Friday at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. Virginia Beach police say no one was injured, and there was never an active shooter in the building.

In a statement released Saturday morning, police said an officer arrived at the hospital to take Matthew Christie into custody. Christie, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and malicious assault of his 74-year-old mother, Linda Christie.

She was found dead Oct. 16.

