Manslaughter charges dismissed against Park Police officers

Bijan Ghaisar
By MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - A federal judge has tossed out involuntary manslaughter charges against two U.S. Park Police officers who fatally shot an unarmed motorist in northern Virginia four years ago.

U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton issued an opinion Friday declaring the actions of officers Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya “necessary and proper” in the shooting of 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar in November 2017.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano charged both officers with involuntary manslaughter last year, after the Justice Department declined to bring any criminal charges.

Descano said he will appeal the ruling.

