LIVE: Former President Obama campaigns with Terry McAuliffe at VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former President Barack Obama will be campaigning with Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe in Richmond on Oct. 23.

Obama will join McAuliffe at the Compass at 901 Park Avenue for a grassroots event.

Tickets will be required for the event due to limited space, but RSVPing does not guarantee a ticket. By RSVPing, those who attend will attest that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The outdoor event will comply with VCU’s COVID-19 police, which requires masks, regardless of vaccination status, at gatherings of 50 or more.

Signs will not be allowed at the event.

