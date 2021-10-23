Healthcare Pros
Grammy winner David Phelps set to perform at Victory Tabernacle in Midlothian

Phelps and his musical entourage will be performing music from his new album Gamechanger.
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be coming to Midlothian.

The concert will be at the Victory Tabernacle located at 11700 Genito Road on Nov. 13 at 7:00 p.m. Phelps and his musical entourage will be performing music from his new album Gamechanger and other songs.

The Coalition of Powhatan Churches is presenting the concert. Anyone who is interested in attending can click here.

