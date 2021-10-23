Former President Obama campaigns with Terry McAuliffe at VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A popular past president lends his support in Virginia’s race for governor. Saturday afternoon, Barack Obama rallied a crowd of about two thousand at VCU. Obama is trying to galvanize the Black vote in Virginia. It’s key for Democrats to win next month.

“What are you willing to stand up for? Whether you’re willing to say no to your own supporters. Whether you’re willing to say some things are more important than getting elected and maybe American democracy is one of those things,” said Obama.

Obama is hoping to boost Democrat Terry Mcauliffe in the final leg of the race. Polls show the former governor and his competitor, Republican Glenn Youngkin, are nearly tied.

“I’ve got more energy for this job than the day I was born. I am ready to go. I’m ready to lead and work every single day for you,” said Terry McAuliffe, (D) Candidate for Virginia Governor.

Obama is the latest high profile name stumping for Virginia Democrats as part of a massive outreach program to encourage turnout from a key constituency: Black voters.

“I cannot be happier that Terry’s back on the ticket. He’s persuasive and I know he will make you proud as governor because he’s already done it,” said Obama.

Democrats used the event to tout progress made over the last eight years in Virginia and the states recovery from the pandemic. But also to make future promises, including better pay for teachers, raising the minimum wage and protecting a women’s right to choose.

“With that ticket we have running here in Virginia in control of the Democratic house of delegates let me promise each one of you. This state is going to take off like a booster rocket,” said McAuliffe.

All 100 members of the Virginia House of Delegates are also up for election. Democrats reminded the crowd there could be a power shift if people don’t vote.

