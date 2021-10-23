Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Former President Obama campaigns with Terry McAuliffe at VCU campus

Former President Barack Obama and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.
Former President Barack Obama and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.(NBC News)
By Henry Graff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A popular past president lends his support in Virginia’s race for governor. Saturday afternoon, Barack Obama rallied a crowd of about two thousand at VCU. Obama is trying to galvanize the Black vote in Virginia. It’s key for Democrats to win next month.

“What are you willing to stand up for? Whether you’re willing to say no to your own supporters. Whether you’re willing to say some things are more important than getting elected and maybe American democracy is one of those things,” said Obama.

Obama is hoping to boost Democrat Terry Mcauliffe in the final leg of the race. Polls show the former governor and his competitor, Republican Glenn Youngkin, are nearly tied.

“I’ve got more energy for this job than the day I was born. I am ready to go. I’m ready to lead and work every single day for you,” said Terry McAuliffe, (D) Candidate for Virginia Governor.

Obama is the latest high profile name stumping for Virginia Democrats as part of a massive outreach program to encourage turnout from a key constituency: Black voters.

“I cannot be happier that Terry’s back on the ticket. He’s persuasive and I know he will make you proud as governor because he’s already done it,” said Obama.

Democrats used the event to tout progress made over the last eight years in Virginia and the states recovery from the pandemic. But also to make future promises, including better pay for teachers, raising the minimum wage and protecting a women’s right to choose.

“With that ticket we have running here in Virginia in control of the Democratic house of delegates let me promise each one of you. This state is going to take off like a booster rocket,” said McAuliffe.

All 100 members of the Virginia House of Delegates are also up for election. Democrats reminded the crowd there could be a power shift if people don’t vote.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A Richmond apartment building has been deemed unsafe and residents are being evacuated.
Richmond apartment building deemed unsafe, residents evacuated
On Oct. 20, Daquan Fisher was arrested during that search warrant. Police say, they recovered...
DEA agents, Petersburg Bureau of Police arrest man in connection to drug, firearm possession
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
The Legal Aid Justice Center says Landlords have a legal obligation to help tenants secure...
‘It’s the landlord’s burden’: Legal Aid Justice Centers says landlords must help tenants secure renters relief
The Virginia Department of Elections apologized Thursday after someone with access to their...
Va. Dept. of Elections apologizes after someone retweeted partisan statement from Sen. Amanda Chase

Latest News

Republican Glenn Youngkin holds campaign event in Henrico County
Republican Glenn Youngkin holding rally in Henrico this weekend
(FILE)
Representative Abigail Spanberger searching for change after mail delay survey
The Virginia Department of Elections apologized Thursday after someone with access to their...
Va. Dept. of Elections apologizes after someone retweeted partisan statement from Sen. Amanda Chase
Gov. Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam voted early on Thursday.
Gov. Northam, First Lady Northam cast ballots in 2021 election